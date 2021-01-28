New 2021 Hyundai Tucson N-Line revealed

- Hyundai Tucson N-Line features cosmetic updates inside-out

- The model also gets Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS)

Hyundai has taken the covers off the Tucson N-Line ahead of its debut in Europe later this year. The new variant receives visual updates to the interior and exterior compared to the vanilla Tucson range.

Up-front, the Hyundai Tucson N-Line features a sportier front bumper that houses a taller and wider grille with ‘parametric jewels’ as the brand calls it, apart from the ‘N-Line’ badging, that is. A revised air intake and a silver skid plate sit below, while a similar arrangement with the latter is also carried over to the posterior. Speaking of the rear profile, the model gets a reworked bumper, twin exhaust tips, a new spoiler with integrated fins, and a silver skid plate with an integrated diffuser.

On either side, the Tucson N-Line receives body-coloured cladding, blacked-out trims and ORVMs, as well as 19-inch alloy wheels. You can have your Tucson N-Line in a choice of seven colours, five of which also include a dual-tone option.

Moving on to the inside, the Hyundai Tucson N-Line comes equipped with black leather upholstery with contrast red stitching, and a range of N-Line elements such as the steering wheel, pedals, gear shift knob, foot rest, and door steps. Also on offer is a black headliner.

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson N-Line also features Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS), a technology that allows the driver to control the vehicle’s suspension to maximise driving comfort and performance according to the driving style. Under the hood, the model continues to be offered with a range of 1.6-litre engines that include a petrol hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and a diesel mill.