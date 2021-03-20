CarWale
    MoRTH proposes hike in registration renewal cost for vehicles older than 15 years

    Nikhil Puthran

    - The Central Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Rules, 2021, will come in to effect from 1 October, 2021

    - The move is aimed at encouraging acceptance of the voluntary vehicle-scrapping policy 

    In an effort to encourage the owners of old vehicles to opt for the voluntary vehicle-scrapping policy, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification to increase the cost of renewal of registration of vehicles older than 15 years. The Union Road and Transport Ministry has issued the Central Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Rules, 2021, that will come in to effect from 1 October, 2021. 

    As per the draft notification, the charge for renewal and grant of fitness certificate for vehicles classified under the light motor vehicles category has been set at Rs 5,000. The owners of two-wheelers that are older than 15 years will soon have to shell out Rs 1,000 for grant of fitness certificate and renewal of registration. 

    The registration renewal charges for imported two or a three-wheeled non-transport vehicle is set at Rs 10,000, while the renewal charges for an imported four or more wheeled vehicle is set at Rs 40,000.   

    It is worth noting that an additional fee of two hundred rupees shall be levied if the certificate of registration is a smart card type. Moreover, in case of delay in applying for renewal of certificate of registration, an additional fee of three hundred rupees for delay of every month would be applicable for motorcycles, whereas other classes on non-transport vehicles will attract an additional cost of five hundred rupees every month. 

    Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways recently announced the details of the Vehicle Scrappage Policy. To learn more about it, click here.

