New Bentley Continental GT Speed teased

- 2021 Bentley Continental GT Speed will receive a revised exterior design

- The model will be powered by a W12 engine that could produce more than 650bhp

Ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place on 23 March, 2021, Bentley has teased the new Continental GT Speed. The company has shared a teaser video and image of the model on social media.

The 2021 Bentley Continental GT Speed, according to the carmaker, will be its most dynamic road car in the brand’s 101-year-old history. The teaser image hints at a dark gunmetal grey colour for the third-gen model, and the model is likely to feature black inserts that replace the chrome finish on the standard Continental GT. We can also expect a slight nip and tuck to the exterior design.

Bentley has added that the upcoming Continental GT Speed will feature a revised chassis technology that should help aid the handling of the model. Details regarding the interior are sparse at the moment, although we can expect a host of carbon-fibre inserts all around.

The teaser video of the new Bentley Continental GT Speed reveals a crisper exhaust note, hinting that the model will receive a bump in the power output. The current-gen Continental GT is powered by a twin-turbo W12 engine that produces 626bhp and 900Nm of torque. The previous generation Continental GT Speed had an output of 633bhp, so it would be fair to expect an output of more than 650bhp in the new model. More details will be revealed next week. Stay tuned for updates.