MG’s upcoming mid-size to get Jio-powered connected car tech

MG Motor India has joined hands with Jio to co-develop in-car connectivity for the former’s upcoming mid-size SUV. Slated to be launched later this year, the SUV will be equipped with Jio’s eSIM that will provide access to real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics.

The carmaker stated that the customers of the new mid-size SUV (likely to be called Astor) will benefit from Jio’s widespread internet outreach, not only in metros but also in rural towns and remote areas. In-car connected technology is not new for MG Motor. Their debut model, the MG Hector is already equipped with i-Smart that has over 60 connected car features and more than 35 Hinglish (Hindi+English) voice commands. Besides this, MG’s full-sized Gloster SUV packs in segment-first Level 1 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, an auto park assist, and automatic emergency braking, to name a few.

Talking about the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech-innovator like Jio in the IoT space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry. This partnership will ensure our next mid-sized connected SUV further simplifies the driving experience and ensures safety backed by technology.”