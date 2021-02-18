MG’s upcoming mid-size SUV to be christened as the Astor?

- Likely to be based on the MG ZS EV

- Could be offered only with a petrol engine

MG previously showcased the ZS Petrol mid-size SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo. Also, several spy shots of the prototype being tested have surfaced on the internet in the last few months. Now, MG has applied for the name ‘Astor’ with the Trademark Registry.

Based on the image sourced from the registry, it can be seen that the application was applied way back in May 2020. However, the same has not been approved until today and the status still reflects as ‘Opposed’. Now, it remains to be seen whether MG clears the registry objections and proceeds with the same name or labels the SUV with a new name altogether.

The upcoming SUV will be based on the recently updated 2021 ZS EV. The exterior highlights are likely to include a single-piece front grille, projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, and split LED lamps. Based on the spy pictures encountered in the previous months, the cabin of the petrol SUV will resemble it’s EV sibling. Few changes unique to the petrol SUV will be a manual hand-brake and a manual transmission. The spy pictures of the ZS Petrol SUV can be seen here. Other bits will remain the same like an all-black interior theme with silver accents, leatherette seats, a panoramic sunroof, and the recently updated iSmart touchscreen infotainment system.

Under the hood, the mid-size SUV could be powered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine capable of developing 118bhp and 150Nm of torque or a more powerful 1.3-litre Turbo GDi which produces 160bhp and 230Nm of peak torque available in the international models. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit. Unfortunately, it could miss out on a diesel engine at launch. Upon its launch in the coming months, the upcoming MG SUV will go up against the Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, and the Renault Duster.