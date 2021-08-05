Honda Amaze facelift arrives at dealerships ahead of official launch

- Will be equipped with LED projector headlamps

- Pre-bookings now open for Rs 21,000

Honda Cars India is gearing up to launch the 2021 Honda Amaze in India on 18 August, 2021. Ahead of the official launch and price announcement, the updated model has started to arrive at the dealer stockyards. The carmaker has also commenced the bookings for Rs 21,000.

The spy shots leaked on the internet reveal the Amaze facelift finished in the Platinum White exterior shade. The exterior highlight of the sedan is the revised front grille. The thick chrome bar is now sleeker and it gets two additional slim horizontal slats that give it a more premium look. This is further complemented by the chrome embellishments around the fog lamps housing. The headlamps are now fitted with LED projector units while retaining the integrated LED DRLs.

Although the design for the 15-inch alloy wheels is new for the Amaze, the same pattern is offered with the fourth-gen Honda City. The cluster for the tail lamps has remained unchanged. However, it now gets a new dual C-shape graphic.

The dashboard continues with the black and beige theme. There is now the inclusion of a third silver colour that can be seen on the three-spoke steering wheel, door pads, and on the centre portion of the dashboard. This makes the cabin of the Amaze look fresh while maintaining the overall practicality. The feature highlights include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, cruise control, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, and keyless entry.

Under the hood, the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel are likely to be retained for the facelift model. The former generates 89bhp and 110Nm torque while the latter produces 99bhp and 200Nm torque. A five-speed manual transmission and a CVT unit are common for both versions. The Honda Amaze rivals the likes of the Hyundai Aura, Ford Aspire, and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the compact sedan category.

Image Source