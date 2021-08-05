CarWale
    Renault Kiger RXT (O) variant launched; celebrates 10th anniversary in India

    Nikhil Puthran

    Renault Kiger RXT (O) variant launched; celebrates 10th anniversary in India

    - Kiger RXT (O) gets a 1.0-litre Energy naturally aspirated petrol engine as standard 

    - Available in both manual and automatic transmission option 

    - Additional benefits announced for Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and Kerala for Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam

    Renault India is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the launch of the Kiger RXT (O) variant in the country. The newly introduced RXT (O) variant is only available with a 1.0-litre Energy naturally-aspirated petrol engine option with a choice between manual and AMT transmission. Bookings for the Renault Kiger RXT (O) will commence from tomorrow i.e., 6 August, 2021. 

    As compared to the standard RXT variant, the RXT (O) variant additionally offers features such as Tri-octa LED Pure Vision headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a Radiant Red dual-tone colour option. As for the interior, it gets PM2.5 Advanced Atmospheric Filter, and the wireless smartphone replication function that enables smartphone connectivity to the eight-inch display link floating touchscreen. 

    Additionally, the company has introduced the ‘Freedom Carnival’ in the country wherein the customers can avail of additional benefits over the existing ones from 6 August till Independence Day, 15 August. The ‘Freedom Carnival’ benefits are not applicable in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala. For these States, specific offers with maximum benefits of up to Rs 90,000 have been introduced to celebrate the upcoming festive season of Ganesh Chathurthi and Onam. 

    In an effort to further boost sales in the country, Renault has introduced the 'Buy Now, Pay in 2022' scheme on the purchase of either the Kwid, Triber, or the Kiger. Under this scheme, interested customers can purchase a new Renault vehicle now and start paying EMIs after six months. Moreover, under the ReLIVE scrappage program, customers can exchange their end-of-life vehicles to avail of additional benefits on the purchase of new Renault vehicles.

    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 5.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Renault Kiger Gallery

