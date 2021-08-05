CarWale
    New Honda Amaze facelift production begins ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The facelifted Honda Amaze will be launched in India on 18 August

    - Pre-bookings for the model have commenced at dealerships as well as the official website

    Honda Cars India has commenced the mass production and dispatches of the facelifted Amaze from its manufacturing plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The updated version of the sub-four metre sedan is scheduled to be launched on 18 August, 2021.

    Currently in its second generation, the Honda Amaze facelift will receive cosmetic updates and new features when it arrives later this month. Pre-bookings for the model have already commenced on the official website and local dealerships for an amount of Rs 5,000 and Rs 21,000, respectively. To read more about the refreshed Amaze, click here.

    Speaking about the developments, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Honda Cars India, said, “After the successful ramp-up at our manufacturing plant streamlining supplies for all models, we have begun the mass production and dispatches of the new Amaze to ensure availability of cars across the network from the time of launch. We are confident, the new Amaze with its more premium and sophisticated offering will appeal to our customers and be the perfect choice for their families.”

    Honda Amaze Facelift Image
    Honda Amaze Facelift
    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 Lakh
    Estimated Price
