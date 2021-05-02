MG ZS petrol interior spied; gets a fully digital instrument cluster

- MG ZS petrol variant is expected to be launched later this year

- The model could be christened the MG Astor

MG Motor India continues testing the petrol-powered ZS in the country ahead of its launch that is expected to take place later this year. New spy images shared on the web reveal the interior of the upcoming model.

As seen in the spy images, the 2021 MG ZS petrol will feature a fully digital instrument cluster, with two circular dials divided by a horizontal frame that houses the coloured MID. A few other highlights of the model include a three-spoke steering wheel, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a silver insert for the dashboard.

We expect Morris Garages India to offer the same set of features on the petrol-powered ZS as seen on the EV version. These features might include projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and an all-black interior theme. The ZS petrol is likely to be called the MG Astor, details of which are available here.

Under the hood, the new MG ZS petrol could be powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor or a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 118bhp and 150Nm of torque while the latter is tuned to produce 161bhp and 230Nm of torque. The naturally aspirated variant could be paired to a five-speed manual unit while the turbo-petrol variant is expected to be offered with a six-speed manual unit and a torque converter automatic unit.

Image Source