India-bound Skoda Kodiaq - Now in pictures

The Skoda Kodiaq facelift was recently unveiled globally, will go on sale in Europe by July, and is expected to make it to the Indian market by the third quarter this year. There are plenty of changes to this flagship especially when it's compared to its outgoing model. This includes design tweaks, styling updates, and technical specifications as well. Here's a picture gallery explaining everything in detail.

To start off with the exterior styling, take a look at the front grille. If you remember the old one, this new hexagonal one on the 2021 Kodiaq is more upright than before.

Surrounding it are again fully adaptive and LED headlamps, but restyled to look slimmer and give the front a sleeker look. These are integrated with LED DRLs as well.

But are they up for everyone's liking? Well, that will be interesting to find out if customers and enthusiasts warm up to these curved headlamps instead of the straight lines on the previous Kodiaq.

The side profile remains more or less the same save for the new design pattern of the alloys. These are available in numerous styles depending on the trim chosen.

Round at the back, the SUV now features a new pair of crystalline LED tail lamps. These ape their counterparts in the front by being sleeker than before, but still are quite striking.

Now inside, there's the same dashboard but with stitching on top to bump up the style and luxury quotient. A new two-spoke steering can also be seen.

Interestingly, Skoda has opted to give its customers new seats, which boast adjustable under-thigh support, and get ventilation and massage function as well!

As if the new texture and patterns weren't enough to liven up the cabin, the upgraded music system with two additional speakers in the front door will help make the ambience more lively.

Amongst the few petrol and diesel engine options on offer, we think only the petrol model will make it to our country. It will surely get the DSG automatic knowing most customers opted for the same.

The Skoda Kodiaq is one of the most successful SUV models for the brand with over six lakh units sold globally after its introduction in 2016. It's available in as many as 60 countries all over the world.