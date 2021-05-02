CarWale
    India-bound Skoda Kodiaq - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    17,764 Views
    The Skoda Kodiaq facelift was recently unveiled globally, will go on sale in Europe by July, and is expected to make it to the Indian market by the third quarter this year. There are plenty of changes to this flagship especially when it's compared to its outgoing model. This includes design tweaks, styling updates, and technical specifications as well. Here's a picture gallery explaining everything in detail.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    To start off with the exterior styling, take a look at the front grille. If you remember the old one, this new hexagonal one on the 2021 Kodiaq is more upright than before.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Surrounding it are again fully adaptive and LED headlamps, but restyled to look slimmer and give the front a sleeker look. These are integrated with LED DRLs as well.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    But are they up for everyone's liking? Well, that will be interesting to find out if customers and enthusiasts warm up to these curved headlamps instead of the straight lines on the previous Kodiaq.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The side profile remains more or less the same save for the new design pattern of the alloys. These are available in numerous styles depending on the trim chosen.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Round at the back, the SUV now features a new pair of crystalline LED tail lamps. These ape their counterparts in the front by being sleeker than before, but still are quite striking.

    Dashboard

    Now inside, there's the same dashboard but with stitching on top to bump up the style and luxury quotient. A new two-spoke steering can also be seen.

    Second Row Seats

    Interestingly, Skoda has opted to give its customers new seats, which boast adjustable under-thigh support, and get ventilation and massage function as well!

    Instrument Cluster

    As if the new texture and patterns weren't enough to liven up the cabin, the upgraded music system with two additional speakers in the front door will help make the ambience more lively.

    Infotainment System

    Amongst the few petrol and diesel engine options on offer, we think only the petrol model will make it to our country. It will surely get the DSG automatic knowing most customers opted for the same.

    Engine Shot

    The Skoda Kodiaq is one of the most successful SUV models for the brand with over six lakh units sold globally after its introduction in 2016. It's available in as many as 60 countries all over the world.

    Front View
