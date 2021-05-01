MG Motor India sells 2,565 units in April 2021

- Morris Garages India will undertake a plant shutdown for seven days this month

- The company currently has a backlog of over three months across product lines

MG Motor India revealed that the company has sold 2,565 units last month. As a result of the lockdown, sales during the last 15 days of April 2021 were also impacted. The brand said it will close its plant for seven days and conserve industrial oxygen so that it can be diverted to the healthcare segment.

Going forward, the carmaker does not see any deterioration in demand. However, supply-chain constraints would continue in the month of May 2021. The production will be impacted by the shortage of semiconductor chips globally and the limitation in working hours due to curfews and lockdowns in various parts of the country.

According to the company, the production and vehicle dispatches to dealers were higher than retail sales, with the carmaker currently having an order backlog of over three months across its product lines. The brand is currently left with no stock at its Gujarat plant.

Last month, the carmaker also joined hands with Devnandan Gases in Gujarat. The association has increased the production of oxygen by 15 per cent per hour at one of the latter's plants in Vadodara within a week of their partnership. MG further aims to increase it by 50 per cent soon.