    MG Motor India retails 5,528 units in March 2021

    Jay Shah

    MG Motor India retails 5,528 units in March 2021

    - Hector and ZS EV witness highest-ever sales

    - Waiting period for all models up by two to three months

    MG Motor India has recorded a total sales of 5,528 units in March 2021. Breaking the previous record of 4,329-units, the automaker has achieved a new milestone last month with 27.6 per cent M-o-M growth in sales. On a yearly scale, the sales of the brand grew by an impressive 264 per cent as against 1,518 units sold in the same period last year. 

    The carmaker also states that the month of March also accounted for the highest-ever sales for the recently updated Hector and ZS EV. On the flip side, MG forecasts a disruption in production due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips as well as the second wave of COVID-19. All the models now have a waiting period of up to two to three months, more details of which can be read here.

    Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The highest monthly sales achieved in March 2021 are very encouraging with momentum continuing for our product lines. While the Hector received 6,000+ bookings during the month, the Gloster has continued its advance in the premium SUV segment. MG ZS EV’s increased traction is also being witnessed across various quarters including luxury buyers looking for a personal driving experience.”

    MG Hector
    ₹ 12.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
