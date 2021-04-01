CarWale
    Renault India registers 278 per cent growth in sales in March 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    Renault India registers 278 per cent growth in sales in March 2021

    - Renault sells 12,356 units in India last month as compared to 3,269 unit sales in March 2020

    - Renault Kiger and the Triber are the key contributors to the company’s sales last month 

    French car manufacturer, Renault has witnessed a strong 278 per cent growth in India in March 2021 with 12,356 unit sales as compared to 3,269 unit sales in March 2020. The strong sales is attributed to the recently launched Kiger sub-four metre SUV. Apart from the Kiger, the seven-seat utility vehicle, the Triber is a popular seller in the Indian market. 

    The Renault Kiger features strong and aggressive lines all around. The fascia is highlighted by a sculpted bonnet, 3D graphic finished grille with honeycomb-shaped chrome highlights which connect to the LED DRLs that are positioned at both ends to offer an elevated stance. Mechanically, the vehicle is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine produces 70bhp and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine will be available in a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT option. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo engine produces 97bhp and 160Nm at 3,200rpm. The turbo engine is available in a five-speed manual and a five-speed CVT option. 

    Renault recently introduced the 2021 Triber in India with new feature additions. The entry-level RXE variant now gets a new dual-tone horn, while the RXT variant gets two new feature additions, such as - LED indicators on the ORVMs, and steering mounted audio and phone controls. The top-spec RXZ variant is now available in an optional dual-tone exterior with a mystery black roof and ORVMs. Additionally, the RXZ variant also offers a seat height-adjust feature. Under the hood, the Renault Triber continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, Energy petrol engine that generates 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT option.

    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 5.45 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Renault
    • Triber
    • Renault Triber
    • Renault Kiger
    • Kiger
