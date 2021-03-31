Volkswagen Taigun Concept Vs Production model: Key exterior changes

German car manufacturer, Volkswagen revealed its plans in 2018 to upgrade to the next phase after establishing itself as a premium vehicle brand in India. Dubbed Volkswagen 2.0, the future strategy was betting big on the new MQB-AO-IN platform, which is specifically developed for the Indian market. The Volkswagen Taigun is based on the new MQB-AO-IN platform with over 90 per cent localisation. Read below to learn more about the key differences between the Taigun concept and the upcoming production-ready model –

Design

The new model has undeniably lost the boxy proportions as compared to the concept version from the 2014 Auto Expo. Back then, the Taigun was the company’s take on the crossover segment and planned to take on the likes of the Ford EcoSport and other upcoming models from existing car manufacturers in the country. Moving up in time, the production-ready model looks modern and sportier as compared to the concept version, as it now draws much of its design from the international-spec T-Cross.

The sleek grille with honeycomb mesh pattern features dual chrome slats, while the concept featured a wider and modest two-slat grille. The relatively simple bumper in the concept now gets a dual-tone bumper with wide air vents in the lower half and a thick chrome insert that runs through the width of the bumper and tapers around the fog-lamps.

The wheel arches and the cladding are more proportionate as compared to the concept version and now get sharp cuts and creases all around as compared to the relatively bland side profile in the concept version. Additionally, the production-ready model offers body-coloured handles for the rear door and rides on 17-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels that complement the overall aesthetics. The rectangular ORVMs in the concept has now been replaced with aerodynamic glossy black ORVMs with turn indicators.

As for the rear, the Taigun features eye-catching LED tail lamps that run across the boot line with the Volkswagen emblem in the centre. The vehicle gets a shorter tapered windscreen at the rear featuring a large rear spoiler and a wiper. The production-ready model features the ‘Taigun’ badging on the tailgate. The concept version featured independent rectangular-shaped taillamps along with a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

Interior and safety

The modern elements can be seen in the interior as well. The production-ready model will get a contrasting interior colour option with a no fuss-cabin layout. The dashboard will feature a large touchscreen with Connectivity Suite for security and vehicle usage diagnosis. Additional feature highlights include a multi-function steering wheel, digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control. The Taigun will also offer generous and usable boot as compared to its rivals in the segment.

The production-ready model will offer up to six airbags and a tyre pressure monitor. The standard safety feature list will include ESC, hill hold control, rain and light sensor, cruise control and more. The higher variants will additionally offer numerous assistance systems.

Engine

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be offered in two petrol engine options - a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The former is likely to be paired with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit, while the latter could be available exclusively with a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.