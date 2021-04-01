CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki registers 1.5 per cent M-o-M growth in sales in March 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Sale in FY 2020-21 lower by 6.7 per cent than in FY 2019-20

    - Export of vehicles grew by 146 per cent

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited has logged a total sale of 1,67,014 units in March 2021. This comprises 1,49,518-unit sales in the domestic market and export of 11,597 units. The sale to other OEMs stood at 5,899 units in the last month. On a year-on-year scale, the brand has registered a 99 per cent growth over March 2020 when the sales dropped significantly due to COVID related disruptions. For the FY 2020-21, the brand posted a cumulative sales of 14,57,861-units. 

    In the passenger vehicles category, the mini and compact segment consisting of the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon RCelerioSwiftIgnisBaleno, and Dzire recorded 1,06,854-unit sales. The sales of utility vehicles and vans (Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6Vitara Brezza, and Eeco) was at 37,721 units which is a 111 per cent rise when compared to the sales in the same period last year. On the flip side, the mid-size sedan, Ciaz witnessed a decline of 12.6 per cent in sales with 1,628-unit sales. The total passenger sales by the company in India was 1,46,203 units.

    Besides the passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki sold 3,315 units of its Super Carry commercial vehicle. The sales to OEMs also rose by a remarkable 180 per cent from 2,104 units last year to 5,899 units in March 2020. Recently, the automaker also announced a price hike of all its models from April, 2021, details of which can be read here.

