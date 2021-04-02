CarWale
    Daimler lays out a plan to accelerate the electric push

    Gajanan Kashikar

    - Mercedes-Benz to unveil EQS, EQB and EQE

    - Company aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2039

    Daimler has already set a goal to go carbon neutral by 2039 and to fast-track the transition the company has proposed a plan to launch a series of electric vehicles this year. The company has announced these plans in a virtual annual meeting.

    Mercedes-Benz is preparing to expand its electric car offering in 2021. The brand is set to unveil the EQS, EQB as well as the EQE by later this year. Mercedes-Benz has already revealed the compact crossover SUV EQA and the EQC.

    “Today, Daimler has the broadest electric range in the automotive industry – from city cars to heavy-duty trucks. But that’s not enough for us. We want to accelerate the electrification of our product portfolio. Almost two years ago, we presented our Ambition2039. We want a CO2-neutral fleet of new cars. It’s our goal to reach this target sooner,” said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG.

    The luxury car manufacturer is going to reveal two concepts of electric van - Citan and T-Class by the end of the year. Additionally, Daimler Trucks and Buses division is also planning to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and hence Mercedes-Benz will begin production of eActros truck by fall this year. This truck replaces the internal combustion engine model, and it will have a claimed 200km of range on a single charge, focused on urban good transportation. There will be an eActros LongHoul with a claimed range of 500km and it is expected to hit markets by 2024.

    The annual meet also took the opportunity to announce that it is proposed to rename Daimler as Mercedes-Benz and it will be decided in a meeting of the shareholders through voting.

