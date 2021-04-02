CarWale
    Tata Motors posts M-o-M sales increase of over eight per cent in March 2021

    Jay Shah

    Jay Shah

    890 Views
    - Tata retails 1,91,720 vehicles in domestic and international market

    - Passenger vehicles witness 69 per cent growth in FY2020-21

    Tata Motors Limited has recorded a total cumulative domestic sale of 66,609 units in the month of March 2021. The figures are a remarkable 505 per cent higher when compared to the business done by the Indian automaker last year in March 2020. 

    Front Right Three-Quarter

    The total sales are broadly divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles category. Speaking of the passenger vehicles segment, the company retailed 29,654 units in the previous month which is a stunning 422 per cent rise as against just 5,676 units sold in March last year. Tata states that in FY 2020-21, it registered its highest-ever sale of passenger vehicles in eight years reclaiming the third spot in the sales charts. 

    Front Left Three-Quarter

    In the EV segment, Tata continues its dominance with the Nexon EV with 4,218-units sold in the FY2020-21. The brand also recorded its highest-ever monthly and quarterly sales of 705 and 1,711 EVs in March 2021 and Q4 FY2020-21, respectively. 

    In the commercial vehicles category, the total sales including the export figures were 40,609 units in March as compared to 7,123 units retailed in March 2020. 

    Tata has recently launched its flagship SUV – the Safari, details of which can be read here. Besides the Safari, Tata has also introduced the iTurbo variant in the Altroz hatchback and a limited-edition model for its hatchback Tiago. Going forward, Tata is developing a micro-SUV (codenamed HBX) which is likely to hit the Indian roads sometime later this year.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.10 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
