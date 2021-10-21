CarWale
    MG hikes prices of Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster

    Jay Shah

    393 Views
    MG hikes prices of Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster

    - Fourth price hike in 2021

    - Smart and Sharp variants of Hector and Hector Plus get expensive

    MG Motor India has discreetly hiked the prices of select variants of the Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster SUVs. This is the fourth price hike levied by the carmaker in 2021 with the previous one imposed in April this year. 

    Except for the base Super variant of the Gloster SUV, all the remaining trims get a uniform price hike of Rs 40,000. The Gloster is available in four trims – Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy with prices ranging from Rs 29.98 lakh to Rs 37.68 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that can be had in two states of tune. While the turbo version generates 161bhp and 375Nm of torque, the twin-turbo guise churns out 215bhp and 480Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with two-wheel and four-wheel-drive configurations.

    Select variants of the five-seater Hector have received a price increase between Rs 8,000 to Rs 50,000. The dual-tone Sharp variants of both petrol and diesel versions are now expensive by up to Rs 50,000. Meanwhile, the Smart and Sharp trims get costlier by up to Rs 8,000. 

    As for the Hector Plus, MG has discontinued two variants, details of which can be read here. The Sharp dual-tone variants get dearer by up to Rs 42,000. Meanwhile, the Smart and mono-tone Sharp trims get a price hike of up to Rs 15,000. 

    The Hector and Hector Plus are powered by 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The petrol engine is tuned to produce 141bhp and 250Nm torque while the diesel derivate pushes out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The former can be had with a six-speed manual, CVT, and DCT unit while the latter is paired solely to a six-speed manual gearbox.

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.93 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.72 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.53 Lakh
    Pune₹ 16.03 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.04 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.08 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.21 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.12 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.83 Lakh

