    Tata Punch launched – Why should you buy?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    2,755 Views
    Tata Punch launched – Why should you buy?

    Tata Motor has further expanded its product line up in India with the launch of the Punch sub-compact SUV. The newly introduced Tata Punch is available in four variant options – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Tata’s micro-SUV is available in seven single and dual-tone colour options, which include Orcus White (optional black roof), Daytona Grey (optional black roof), Tropical Mist (optional black roof), Atomic Orange (optional black roof), Meteor Bronze (optional black roof), Tornado Blue (optional white roof), and Calypso Red (optional white roof).

    What’s good about it?

    Tata Punch has been awarded a full five-star rating for adult protection and a four-star rating for child occupant protection by the Global NCAP. The vehicle offers a high ground clearance of 187mm. To drive over tricky terrain, the vehicle has an approach angle of 20.3 degrees and a departure angle of 37.6 degrees. Moreover, the vehicle has an unladen ramp over angle of 22.2 degrees. To further enhance its SUV character, the AMT option gets the first-in-segment ‘Traction-Pro Mode’. This is particularly helpful in situations where one of the wheels is stuck in mud or low traction surfaces. Additionally, the vehicle also offers Idle Start Stop mode, which automatically turns off the engine at signals and traffic to further enhance fuel efficiency.

    What’s not so good?

    The Base Pure variant is limited to a manual transmission option and it misses out on features like power windows for rear occupants, remote central locking, anti-glare IRVM, wheel covers, speakers, USB charging port, and body-coloured ORVMs. However, customers can opt for the Rhythm pack to avail floating 3.5-inch infotainment screen, four speakers, and steering audio controls. 

    Best variant to buy?

    The feature-rich Creative variant is a good option to consider. It offers all the modern features such as rain-sensing wipers, auto-folding ORVMs, auto headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, rear defogger, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and more. As for customers on a budget, the Adventure variant with the Rhythm pack is a decent choice. The Rhythm pack additionally offers a seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment unit, reversing camera, and two-tweeters. 

    Engine

    Petrol 

    1.2-litre Revotron – 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm

    Five-speed manual and five-speed AMT option 

    Did you know?

    Only the top-spec Creative variant offers 16-inch wheels, while all the lower variants get 15-inch wheels as standard. All the variants also get a 15-inch spare steel wheel.

    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Tata Tiago CNG variant unofficial bookings begin; launch likely next month
     Next 
    MG hikes prices of Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster

