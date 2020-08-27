CarWale
    MG Hector Plus prices hiked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    3 Views
    - MG Hector Plus introductory prices were valid till 13 August, 2020

    - Prices of the model have been hiked by up to Rs 46,000

    Morris Garages introduced the Hector Plus in India last month, with prices starting at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The company had revealed that the model was introduced with introductory prices that were valid until 13 August, 2020.

    MG Motor India has now increased the prices of the Hector Plus by up to Rs 46,000. The prices of the Style, Smart, Sharp (MT) and Sharp (DCT) trims in the petrol variant have been hiked by Rs 25,000, Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

    Under the diesel variant, the Style, Super, Smart and Sharp trims of the MG Hector Plus have been increased by Rs 46,000, Rs 5,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively. The model rivals the Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier, Mahindra Scorpio and the Innova Crysta. To check how it stacks up against the competition, click here.

