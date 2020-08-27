CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW India delivers 45 cars to The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

    BMW India delivers 45 cars to The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

    Authors Image

    Santosh Nair

    1,909 Views
    BMW India delivers 45 cars to The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

    - The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts adds 45 BMW cars to its fleet across India.

    - Guests chauffeured in BMW 7 Series, BMW 5 Series, and BMW X5.

    BMW India has delivered 45 BMW cars to The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts so that guests of these premium hotels experience modern luxury in the latest BMW cars during their stay.

    These luxury premises have been updated with the BMW 7 Series, the BMW 5 Series, and the BMW X5 to offer the best-in-class comfort and safety. 

    BMW India added that the company will also conduct a special demonstration to highlight the capabilities, performance, and innovative features of the vehicles to the fleet managers. Additionally, an exclusive ‘Chauffeur Product Familiarisation’ will also be conducted for the hotel’s chauffeurs. The training session will focus on driveability, safety, and after-sales service.

    BMW 3 Series Right Front Three Quarter

    Vikram Pawah, President, BMW India said, “Since its inception in India, the BMW Group has successfully created outstanding premium mobility solutions for its discerning customers and premium clientele. Our longstanding alliance with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has been further strengthened with the delivery of 45 BMW cars that will be used across The Leela’s iconic palace properties. The unparalleled luxury, comfort, and quality of differentiated BMW products will further enhance the luxurious experience for guests whenever they visit one of the many renowned Leela properties in India.”

    • BMW
    • 7-series
    • BMW 3-Series
    • BMW X1
    • X1
    • 5-series
    • BMW 5-Series
    • BMW 7 Series
    • 3 series
    • bmw x3
    • bmw x5
    • x3
    • x5
    • BMW 8 Series
    • BMW X7
    • X7
    • 8 Series
    • BMW 6 Series GT
    • 6 Series GT
    • #BMWIndia
    • #SheerDrivingPleasure
    • BMW India delivers 45 cars to The Leela Palaces
    • Hotels and Resorts
    • #TheLeela
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    BMW X1 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 43.16 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 45.89 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 42.01 Lakh
    Pune₹ 42.85 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 43.21 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 40.07 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 43.57 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 40.16 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 40.70 Lakh
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 35.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 8.50 - 11.50 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - September 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars