BMW India delivers 45 cars to The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts adds 45 BMW cars to its fleet across India.

- Guests chauffeured in BMW 7 Series, BMW 5 Series, and BMW X5.

BMW India has delivered 45 BMW cars to The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts so that guests of these premium hotels experience modern luxury in the latest BMW cars during their stay.

These luxury premises have been updated with the BMW 7 Series, the BMW 5 Series, and the BMW X5 to offer the best-in-class comfort and safety.

BMW India added that the company will also conduct a special demonstration to highlight the capabilities, performance, and innovative features of the vehicles to the fleet managers. Additionally, an exclusive ‘Chauffeur Product Familiarisation’ will also be conducted for the hotel’s chauffeurs. The training session will focus on driveability, safety, and after-sales service.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW India said, “Since its inception in India, the BMW Group has successfully created outstanding premium mobility solutions for its discerning customers and premium clientele. Our longstanding alliance with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has been further strengthened with the delivery of 45 BMW cars that will be used across The Leela’s iconic palace properties. The unparalleled luxury, comfort, and quality of differentiated BMW products will further enhance the luxurious experience for guests whenever they visit one of the many renowned Leela properties in India.”