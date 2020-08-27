BS6 Honda Jazz facelift: Variants explained

CarWale
    Honda Cars India has launched the facelifted Jazz in India, with prices starting at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is offered only with a petrol engine and five colours that include Radiant Red, Lunar Silver, Platinum White, Modern Steel and Golden Brown.

    The Honda Jazz is now powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre VTEC petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT unit. The model is available in three variants that include V, VX and ZX. The following are the variant-wise features of the Jazz facelift.

    BS6 Jazz V

    Halogen headlamps

    LED tail lights

    LED DRLs

    Rear washer and wiper

    15-inch silver alloy wheels

    Body coloured ORVMs

    Micro antenna

    MID with LCD display and blue backlight

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Five-inch coloured screen audio system with CD player, Bluetooth and Aux-In connectivity

    USB charging port

    Steering mounted controls

    Four speakers

    Beige fabric seat upholstery

    Height adjustable driver seat

    Adjustable front headrests

    Cruise control

    Front centre armrest with storage

    Automatic climate control

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear-view camera with guidelines

    Rear parking sensors

    Front seats seat-belt reminder

    High-speed alert

    Shift position indicator (CVT only)

    Paddle shifters (CVT only)

    BS6 Jazz VX

    ORVM mounted turn indicators

    Leather-wrapped gear knob

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and WebLink

    Voice command

    Infrared remote control

    Two USB charging ports

    Push-button start/stop

    Keyless entry

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    BS6 Jazz ZX

    Electric sunroof

    LED headlamps and integrated DRLs

    LED fog lights

    Honda Jazz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.89 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.25 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.46 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.90 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.99 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.43 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.83 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.48 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.45 Lakh
