BS6 Honda Jazz facelift: Variants explained

Honda Cars India has launched the facelifted Jazz in India, with prices starting at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is offered only with a petrol engine and five colours that include Radiant Red, Lunar Silver, Platinum White, Modern Steel and Golden Brown.
The Honda Jazz is now powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre VTEC petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT unit. The model is available in three variants that include V, VX and ZX. The following are the variant-wise features of the Jazz facelift.
BS6 Jazz V
Halogen headlamps
LED tail lights
LED DRLs
Rear washer and wiper
15-inch silver alloy wheels
Body coloured ORVMs
Micro antenna
MID with LCD display and blue backlight
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Five-inch coloured screen audio system with CD player, Bluetooth and Aux-In connectivity
USB charging port
Steering mounted controls
Four speakers
Beige fabric seat upholstery
Height adjustable driver seat
Adjustable front headrests
Cruise control
Front centre armrest with storage
Automatic climate control
Tilt-adjustable steering
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear-view camera with guidelines
Rear parking sensors
Front seats seat-belt reminder
High-speed alert
Shift position indicator (CVT only)
Paddle shifters (CVT only)
BS6 Jazz VX
ORVM mounted turn indicators
Leather-wrapped gear knob
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and WebLink
Voice command
Infrared remote control
Two USB charging ports
Push-button start/stop
Keyless entry
Electrically foldable ORVMs
BS6 Jazz ZX
Electric sunroof
LED headlamps and integrated DRLs
LED fog lights