BS6 Honda Jazz facelift: Variants explained

Honda Cars India has launched the facelifted Jazz in India, with prices starting at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is offered only with a petrol engine and five colours that include Radiant Red, Lunar Silver, Platinum White, Modern Steel and Golden Brown.

The Honda Jazz is now powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre VTEC petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT unit. The model is available in three variants that include V, VX and ZX. The following are the variant-wise features of the Jazz facelift.

BS6 Jazz V

Halogen headlamps

LED tail lights

LED DRLs

Rear washer and wiper

15-inch silver alloy wheels

Body coloured ORVMs

Micro antenna

MID with LCD display and blue backlight

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Five-inch coloured screen audio system with CD player, Bluetooth and Aux-In connectivity

USB charging port

Steering mounted controls

Four speakers

Beige fabric seat upholstery

Height adjustable driver seat

Adjustable front headrests

Cruise control

Front centre armrest with storage

Automatic climate control

Tilt-adjustable steering

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear-view camera with guidelines

Rear parking sensors

Front seats seat-belt reminder

High-speed alert

Shift position indicator (CVT only)

Paddle shifters (CVT only)

BS6 Jazz VX

ORVM mounted turn indicators

Leather-wrapped gear knob

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and WebLink

Voice command

Infrared remote control

Two USB charging ports

Push-button start/stop

Keyless entry

Electrically foldable ORVMs

BS6 Jazz ZX

Electric sunroof

LED headlamps and integrated DRLs

LED fog lights