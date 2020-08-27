Skoda Rapid automatic variant bookings open; deliveries to begin next month

- Skoda Rapid AT bookings open for an amount of Rs 25,000

- The automatic variant will return a fuel efficiency of 16.24kmpl

Skoda Auto India has commenced bookings for the Rapid automatic variant for an amount of Rs 25,000. Customers can book the Rapid AT across at all authorised dealership facilities in the country as well as on the official website.

Skoda has revealed that deliveries of the Rapid automatic variant will begin on 18 September for customers who pre-book the model. The Skoda Rapid AT will be powered by the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. The six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will deliver a fuel economy of 16.24kmpl.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “Skoda Auto India recently introduced the new Rapid TSI range of products that now boasts state of the art 1.0 Turbocharged Stratified Injection engine offering the best of both worlds: exceptional power output and excellent fuel economy. An overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts from across the nation has obligated the Czech marque to push the yardstick further and introduce the convenience of an AT transmission across the Rapid TSI range, at a very competitive price point.”