McLaren’s newest lightweight architecture will spawn next-gen electrified supercars

- First car coming in 2021

- Developed at McLaren Composite Technology Centre in Sheffield, UK

McLaren is currently busy working on their new supercar which will also be electrified when it arrives next year. This 570S replacement will be built on an all-new architecture that you can see in these pictures. This new electrified supercar will be underpinned by this new lightweight platform which is developed in-house from the ground up at the British carmaker’s state-of-the-art McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in the Sheffield region.

Talking about the new chassis, McLaren says the new flexible vehicle architecture uses innovative, world-first processes and techniques to strip out excess mass, reduce overall vehicle weight. This architecture is as revolutionary as the MonoCell chassis which was the basis of the MP4-12C almost a decade ago. The ultra-lightweight carbon fibre chassis has greater structural integrity and higher levels of quality.

Mike Flewitt, chief executive officer, McLaren Automotive, speaking on the occasion, said, “Our advanced expertise in lightweight composites processes and manufacturing combined with our experience in cutting-edge battery technology and high-performance hybrid propulsion systems means we are ideally placed to deliver to customers levels of electrified high-performance motoring that until now have simply been unattainable.”

What’s more, McLaren believes that this new architecture would enable them to transition to 100 per cent electrified supercars. “For us, light-weighting and electrification go hand-in-hand to achieve better performance as well as more efficient vehicles,” Flewitt added.