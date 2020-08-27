Audi RS Q8 launched in India at Rs 2.07 Crore

-4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 600bhp/800Nm

The Audi RS Q8 high-performance SUV has been launched in India at Rs 2.07 crore (All-India ex-showroom). It’s the most powerful petrol-powered SUV that the German automaker produces with a whopping 600bhp/800Nm output from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. This engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic and using Audi’s patented Quattro AWD technology sends power to all four wheels. What’s the biggest result of this? A 0-100kmph time of just 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 250kmph!

Appearance-wise, the RS Q8 resembles the standard Q8 but all built up to match its aggressive performance. This includes the single-frame grille, RS-specific spoiler, 22-inch wheels as well as an integrated rear diffuser. The interior design is similar to that of the standard Q8 but with sporty touches to match the RS badging. Feature-wise you get a lot of kit like Audi’s virtual cockpit, sport adaptive air suspension and two RS modes for personalised drive settings. An air quality package with four-zone climate control is also standard.

As optional extras, the Audi RS Q8 offers a Black styling package with logos in black, panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, matrix LED headlights, RS Sports Exhaust, a B&O music system with 3D sound and RS dynamic package plus where the top speed has been increased to 305kmph.

The Audi RS Q8 is a rival for the likes of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and BMW X6M both high-performance SUVs with sporty leanings.

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, “We are thrilled to bring the record setting Audi RS Q8 to India. It’s an all-in-one model that is at home in the rough as it is on the racetrack. The Audi RS Q8 is an agile beast and is a true high-performance sports model under its aggressive exterior. It’s massive twin-turbo V8 with 600hp and 800 Nm of torque propels the car to 100kph from standstill in under four seconds. We are confident that the Audi RS Q8 will have a magnetic pull for luxury sports cars aficionados.”