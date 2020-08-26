Castrol launches Restart and Headstart initiatives to support production

- Castrol Restart will assist manufacturers to get their production back on track

- Castrol Headstart is a webinar series that showcases the developments in the area of lubrication

Castrol India Limited, India’s leading lubricants company, announced the introduction of two new initiatives to help manufacturing companies with their lubricant-related requirements, as they resume business operations.

Making sure that lubricants are in the right condition is critical for the smooth restart of manufacturing operations, especially with many units restarting after months of inactivity (post-COVID-19).

Keeping social distancing norms in mind, the Castrol Restart offer provides remote assistance and virtual technical support to manufacturers in the industrial and heavy-duty space to test the condition of their lubricants. Castrol’s extensive network of warehouses and distributors across the country makes securing the complete range of products as well as servicing all lubricant requirements possible through a single touch-point.

Additionally, Castrol Headstart is a series of technical and interactive webinars aimed at keeping companies up to date on the latest developments and best practices in the area of lubrication. The series will see global experts from Castrol come together to foster informative dialogues on a variety of subjects such as rust protection, heavy-duty engine oils, and specific topics for different industries like sugar, equipment manufacturing, etc.

Through these initiatives, Castrol India reinforces its commitment to delivering sustainable value and a premium experience to customers even during these challenging times.