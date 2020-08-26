CarWale
    Nikhil Puthran

    Hyundai teases new Kona and Kona N Line SUVs

    - New Kona to get urban and sporty styling updates 

    - Hyundai Kona N Line is the latest entrant in the high-performance portfolio

    Hyundai Motor Company has shared a glimpse of the new Kona and first-ever Kona N Line SUVs. The Kona electric SUV gets fresh design updates with urban and sporty styling updates, while the Kona N Line gets sporty highlights with additional aerodynamic exterior detailing. The Hyundai Kona N Line will be the latest entrant in the high-performance N Line portfolio. 

    Hyundai Kona Electric Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the teaser, the new Hyundai Kona gets a wider stance and a shark-inspired nose that gives the model a sleeker look. The updated daytime running lamps (DRL) give it a high-tech, sophisticated style. Redesigned front skid plate and bumper add to its armored appearance.

    Hyundai Kona Electric Right Front Three Quarter

    The image further reveals that the Kona N Line will get an aerodynamic design with low-set air intake and more aggressive front bumper which is complemented by corner fins and lean crease lines. The company claims that the N Line model offers an attractive entry point to the N Brand and expands Kona’s appeal to a broader range of customers. 

    More details about the new Kona and the Kona N Line will be known in the days to come.

