    MG Hector facelift leaked; confirms ADAS

    Haji Chakralwale

    MG Hector facelift leaked; confirms ADAS

    - Will get ADAS suite like MG Astor

    - More tech on offer

    MG has been testing its new Hector facelift on foreign soil for quite some time. This upcoming SUV has been spotted on Indian roads as well, but with heavy camouflage. Only recently it began to reveal itself, and we can now see it completely undisguised. 

    MG Hector Facelift Front View

    Although, with the latest leaked images, it is confirmed that the MG Hector facelift, due in 2023 will have ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) level two, similar to the Astor. The spy photos show the front radar and sensors for this technology, as well as the vehicle's ADAS badging on the rear. 

    MG Hector Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    The ADAS, which is a combination of features that assist drivers in safer and more convenient driving, is a popular feature that is gaining traction in India. MG already offers ADAS in the Gloster, ZS EV, and Astor. Moreover, at the moment, the Astor is the only SUV with ADAS that costs less than Rs 20 lakh. 

    MG Hector Facelift Front View

    Currently, the Mahindra XUV700 and Honda City e: HEV are the only competitors in this price range that offer ADAS technology. However, ADAS is set to become much more common, with more manufacturers planning to include it in vehicles, such as the Toyota Innova HyCross, Hyundai Creta facelift, and others. 

    MG Hector Facelift Front View

    Meanwhile, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, rear-drive assist, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, speed assist system, and intelligent headlamp control are among the ADAS features that will be available with the Hector facelift

    MG has always prioritised feature-rich vehicles, and Hector is no exception. From the start, Hector offered more features and technology than its competitors. And we expect the new MG Hector facelift to carry this forward with new tech and boost sales for MG when it arrives next year.

    MG Hector Facelift Image
    MG Hector Facelift
    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    MG Hector Facelift Gallery

    • MG Hector Facelift Front View
