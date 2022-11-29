CarWale

    Tata Motors partners with IndusInd Bank to offer EV financing for dealers

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Motors partners with IndusInd Bank to offer EV financing for dealers

    - Limits extended towards EVs will be above regular dealer finance limits for ICE models

    - Additional limit to cater to demands in peak seasons; can be extended twice a year

    Tata Motors has joined hands with IndusInd Bank to offer Electric Vehicle (EV) dealer financing solutions to its passenger EV dealerships. Under this scheme, IndusInd Bank will provide additional inventory funding with attractive pricing to the brand's EV dealers. 

    The additional inventory funding would be over and above the ICE finance limit of the dealers. Repayment tenure will range from 60 to 75 days. Additionally, IndusInd Bank will also offer an extra limit to cater to high-demand phases, which will be available to dealers two times a year.

    Commenting on the rollout of this finance scheme, Aasif Malbari, Chief Financial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “As we move along towards our aim of electrification and green mobility, we are ecstatic to partner with IndusInd Bank to assist our authorized electric passenger vehicle dealer partners with an exclusive financing program. Our dealer network is one of our core support pillars and through their constant efforts we have been able to ride the electrification wave in India. We are positive that through this tie-up, we will make EVs more accessible and the EV buying process, a seamless and a memorable experience for our customers.”

