Kia India launches certified pre-owned car business

- To sell, buy, and exchange pre-owned cars under one roof

- Kia plans over 30 outlets by the end of 2022

Kia India today announced the launch of the 'Kia CPO' Certified Pre-Owned Car Business. The Kia CPO outlets will serve as a one-stop solution for all pre-owned car buyers and sellers.

Customers can sell, buy, and trade their existing vehicles under this initiative. It will also make ownership transfers and customised financing options for used cars more convenient. Furthermore, vehicles purchased through Kia CPO will receive up to two years and 40,000 kilometres of warranty coverage, as well as up to four free periodic maintenance visits.

All Kia vehicles certified and sold through Kia CPO will be less than five years old, have less than one lakh kilometres on the clock, and have undergone comprehensive 175-point quality checks. In line with this, the company has also launched a digital evaluation mobile app with real-time data integration and scientific pricing recommendations.

Kia CPO will also have other brand vehicles available to customers on an as-is, where-is basis. Kia intends to expand its CPO business in the country to over 30 outlets by the end of 2022. Currently, it has 15 stores in 14 cities, including Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Cochin, Bhubaneswar, Calicut, Amritsar, Nasik, Baroda, Kannur, and Malappuram.

Speaking on the initiative, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, 'With Kia CPO, we want to rewrite the rules of the game for the pre-owned car market. Currently, Indian customers have limited access to certified and verified information when it comes to the pre-owned car segment and we intend to change this notion with our entry into the business. Kia strives to revolutionise mobility by identifying need gaps in the industry and fulfilling them with our well-thought-out products and services. Our proactive approach of starting a CPO business at such an early stage of our existence in the country will ensure that all systems and processes are in place even before the first lot of our products comes under the average replacement age.”