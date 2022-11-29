CarWale

    MG Hector facelift – Top 5 things

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    MG Hector facelift – Top 5 things

    - Upcoming facelift to receive cosmetic upgrades and feature additions

    - Will be offered with ADAS

    The new avatar of the MG Hector was recently spotted in the United Kingdom ahead of its official launch. Notably, MG is expected to launch the new MG Hector in India in early 2023. The Hector is the manufacturer’s maiden SUV and also the volume gainer since its launch in India. Here are its top five highlights that will help it stand out against rivals. 

    1. Front fascia

    Grille

    The eye-catching huge diamond-mesh grille outlined by the chrome and a large ‘MG’ logo in the centre is the most prominent change on this MG, giving it an awe-inspiring look. With a giant grille, the front bumper and the lower section have been sliced out a bit too, resulting in a sporty look. 

    2. Rear end

    Rear View

    The rear end seems to be untouched with minimal changes. The addition here is the chrome strip that runs across the width of the tailgate with the ‘Hector’ and ‘ADAS’ badging below it. 

    3. ADAS

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hector facelift brings along ADAS features like lane keep assist, blind spot detection, forward collision warning, rear-drive assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency brake, and intelligent headlamp control. This will enhance the safety quotient of this SUV.

    4. Interior

    Dashboard

    Inside, the new Hector gets a spacious cockpit loaded with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a three-spoke steering wheel, and mood lights. Updated upholstery and ventilated seats could also be offered in the higher variants. Moreover, MG has made abundant use of piano black and chrome to give the interior an aesthetic look. 

    5. Performance

    Left Side View

    The manufacturer has not changed the new facelifted Hector mechanically. Thus, it gets the same powertrain options – a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, a mild-hybrid engine, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. 

