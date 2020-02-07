MG Gloster unveiled in India at Auto Expo 2020

- Rival to the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner

- Expected to be launched soon

MG's showstopper for the Auto Expo 2020, the Gloster full-size SUV has been unveiled in India today. The MG Gloster is the British marquee's answer to the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. Sales will start in the second half of the year.

MG is seriously considering the Gloster for India and a market launch is expected towards the end of this year. The MG Gloster is longer, wider and taller than both, the Fortuner as well as the Endeavour. It is 5,005mm long, 1,932mm wide, 1,875mm tall and has a humongous wheelbase of 2,950mm.

The Gloster has the typical SUV traits that one would expect from a vehicle of this segment. It’s large with a bling heavy presence thanks to the chrome grille, LED headlamps and large hood that complements the size of the car. In profile, there’s a swept back appearance to the layout of the glass house with a nice kink in the D-pillar that allows for the roofline to flow into the rest of the body. The rear is typical of this segment with heavy lines layered on top of each other while the tail lamps flow around the side.

This is the international version of the SUV, which gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that churns out 221bhp and 360Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include six-speed manual as well as automatic units. MG is also working on an in-house 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine for the Gloster for the Indian market.

The Gloster comes loaded with all the bells and whistles that MG has on offer. It gets a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, eight-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, cooled/heated seats and much more. As for safety, it features six airbags, autonomous emergency braking, ABS with EBD, ESP, an automatic parking function and lane keep assist among other things.