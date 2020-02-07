Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Gloster unveiled in India at Auto Expo 2020

MG Gloster unveiled in India at Auto Expo 2020

February 07, 2020, 10:53 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
9356 Views
Be the first to comment
MG Gloster unveiled in India at Auto Expo 2020

- Rival to the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner

- Expected to be launched soon

MG's showstopper for the Auto Expo 2020, the Gloster full-size SUV has been unveiled in India today. The MG Gloster is the British marquee's answer to the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. Sales will start in the second half of the year.

MG is seriously considering the Gloster for India and a market launch is expected towards the end of this year. The MG Gloster is longer, wider and taller than both, the Fortuner as well as the Endeavour. It is 5,005mm long, 1,932mm wide, 1,875mm tall and has a humongous wheelbase of 2,950mm.

MG Gloster Exterior

The Gloster has the typical SUV traits that one would expect from a vehicle of this segment. It’s large with a bling heavy presence thanks to the chrome grille, LED headlamps and large hood that complements the size of the car. In profile, there’s a swept back appearance to the layout of the glass house with a nice kink in the D-pillar that allows for the roofline to flow into the rest of the body. The rear is typical of this segment with heavy lines layered on top of each other while the tail lamps flow around the side.

This is the international version of the SUV, which gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that churns out 221bhp and 360Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include six-speed manual as well as automatic units. MG is also working on an in-house 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine for the Gloster for the Indian market.

MG Gloster Exterior

The Gloster comes loaded with all the bells and whistles that MG has on offer. It gets a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, eight-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, cooled/heated seats and much more. As for safety, it features six airbags, autonomous emergency braking, ABS with EBD, ESP, an automatic parking function and lane keep assist among other things.

  • MG
  • Gloster
  • MG Gloster
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

334 Likes
168265 Views

MG Marvel X Explained Auto Expo 2020

MG Marvel X Explained Auto Expo 2020

The showstopper at the MG stall was the Marvel X e ...

14 Likes
3047 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

Mar 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad
Volvo XC40Volvo XC40 priceVolvo XC40 TnCVolvo XC40 Book Now

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in