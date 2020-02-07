JK Tyre unveils concept tyres at the Auto Expo 2020

- Along with the launch of Smart Tyre Technology, the company also showcased puncture proof tyres, EV tyres, coloured tyres, and more.

- Aims to deliver advanced mobility solutions to both passenger and commercial and vehicle owners

JK Tyre reiterated its commitment to innovation and further consolidate its position in the Indian automotive market by showcasing a few concept tyres at the Auto Expo 2020.

Puncture Proof Tyres-Punctures are common on Indian roads. While unfortunate, it can jeopardize a driver’s safety. Tyre puncture repair is a tedious task and to address this issue, JK Tyre has introduced Puncture Resistant Technology. It is a concept that’s developed for cars and two-wheelers. The ‘Puncture Proof’ tyre has unique sealants forming a protective layer which repairs punctures automatically, thereby ensuring a hassle-free and safe drive.

EV Tyre-Since the electric vehicle industry in India is evolving, JK Tyre is all-set to cater to the needs of the EV industry. These next-gen tyres have an optimized tread pattern which are ideal for EVs. Loaded with features like low rolling resistance, low noise emission and superior wet traction, these EV tyres offer a better experience.

Coloured Tyre-One of the most attractive and eye-catching products displayed at the JK Tyre stable, these coloured tyres are for the auto freaks who cannot think conventional. These coloured tyres are made from specially formulated coloured rubber compound, and will be made available for both cars and motorcycles.

Fuel Saver Tyre-The Fuel Saver tyre is a part of the next-gen fuel efficient tyre series called the XF series. This is built on the cutting edge advanced JETOCT technology. This tech helps improve tyre efficiency by saving up to 8 percent in fuel costs when compared to normal radial tyres.