  • Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift revealed at Auto expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift revealed at Auto expo 2020

February 07, 2020, 12:01 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift revealed at Auto expo 2020

Post much wait, Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the Ignis facelift in India. The premium hatchback is available in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The updated model is available with fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. 

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Exterior

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. The brochure further reveals that except for the base Sigma variant, all the other variants get an AMT option. The hatchback comes with a five-speed manual transmission as standard. As for safety, the updated model features dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alerts, ABS with EBD and more.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Exterior

The facelifted model gets squared chrome inserts on the grille along with the redesigned bumpers with faux scuff plates at the rear and the front. The sides appear to be more or less like the existing model but they are likely to be offered with a new set of alloy wheels for freshness. The vehicle gets a blacked-out B-pillar and ORVMs with integrated indicators.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Ignis Facelift
  • Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift
