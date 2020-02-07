BS6-compliant Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG launched at Rs 8.95 lakhs

Maruti Suzuki has discreetly launched the BS6-compliant version of the Ertiga CNG, with prices starting at Rs 8.95 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Ertiga CNG is available exclusively in the VXi trim.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga becomes the second BS6-compliant CNG model to be launched by the brand after the Alto. The company has revealed that the CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECU's and intelligent injection system.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said, “As a market leader we are constantly working towards offering sustainable mobility solutions to our customers. Ertiga has been a market leader amongst MPVs, and the introduction of BS6 S-CNG will further help augment its leadership in the segment. The company has revealed that the CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs and intelligent injection system. We would like to thank our customers for their confidence and trust in our products.”