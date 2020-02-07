JK Tyre Launches 'Smart Tyre' at Auto Expo 2020

- A first-of-its kind cloud based monitoring system

- Helps attain up to 4-5% higher fuel efficiency, and the tyre’s life is enhanced

Ever heard or thought about smart tyres? Well, JK Tyre has just launched their new ‘Smart Tyre’ range, a first in its sector, at the Auto Expo 2020.

So how does this gadgetry work? Tyre health is gauged by diagnostic sensors that are integrated with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The data retrieved is processed for augmented updates on tyre health through digital platforms like the company’s indigenous TREEL Care app (free on iOS/Android).

This app offers updates to prevent tyre-related break downs and fuel savings, to name some. JK Tyre added that this Smart Tyre technology allows for early detection of issues, and deployment of timely preventive measures.

The Smart Tyre technology is compatible with cars, bikes and trucks/buses. It is available in three variants for cars, two variants for bikes and one for trucks/buses. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and MD, said, “JK Tyre has always been on the forefront of innovation and technology. Being the market leaders in the Indian tyre industry, we have once again lived up to our leadership role by delivering ‘Smart Tyre’ - an extension to our promise of providing advanced mobility solutions to our customers.”