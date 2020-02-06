Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

February 06, 2020, 09:53 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

Amidst a slew of unveils and launches at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020, Maruti Suzuki will launch the Ignis facelift in India tomorrow. Similar to the current model, the updated Ignis will continue to be sold in the Nexa outlets. The Ignis facelift will be available in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and the Alpha. The upcoming premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki wil be introduced with fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

As seen in spy images, the Ignis facelift gets squared chrome inserts on the grille, which appears to be borrowed from the S-Presso. Additionally, the vehicle gets redesigned bumpers with faux skid plates at the front and the rear. The vehicle gets blacked out B-pillar and ORVMs with integrated indicators. The vehicle gets redesigned alloy wheels for freshness. 

The updated Maruti Suzuki Ignis will get a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. The brochure further revealed that except for the base Sigma variant, all the other variants will get an AMT option. The hatchback will get a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The safety feature list includes dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alerts, ABS with EBD and more. 

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Ignis Facelift
  • Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift
