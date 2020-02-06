Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza showcased at 2020 Auto Expo: What's new?

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza showcased at 2020 Auto Expo: What’s new?

February 06, 2020, 09:41 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
4998 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza showcased at 2020 Auto Expo: What’s new?

Maruti Suzuki India has showcased the Vitara Brezza facelift at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 in India. Along with fresh cosmetic and feature upgrades, the popular selling compact SUV will be launched with a 1.5-litre K-Series BS6 petrol engine. The updated Vitara Brezza gets the following set of new highlights –

Engine

The Vitara Brezza facelift gets a petrol engine option for the first time. The new 1.5-litre K-series BS6 petrol engine produces 103bhp at 6000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4400rpm. The company claims that the vehicle offers superior NVH characteristics along with best-in-class fuel efficiency and improved cooling performance. The vehicle is available in both manual and automatic options. Interestingly, the automatic variant gets the smart hybrid technology. 

Exterior

The updated model gets revised grille with broad chrome slats and LED projector headlamps. The vehicle rides on new dual-tone diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels that further enhance its sportiness. The compact SUV comes with three dual tone body colour options, which include – sizzling red with midnight black roof, torque blue with midnight black roof and granite grey with autumn orange roof. 

Interior and features

Maruti Suzuki claims to offer premium upholstery with a leather wrapped steering wheel. The compact SUV offers automatic rain sensing wipers, cruise control and SmartPlay studio with 17.78cm touchscreen infotainment system. The updated Vitara Brezza also gets auto-dimming and antiglare inside rear view mirror (IRVM), gear shift indicator and auto-retracting ORVM. 

Safety

As for safety, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, rear parking assist, high speed warning alert, reverse parking sensors as standard across all variants. 

Icreate-customisation

The company offers two enhanced personalisation packages – Urban and Sporty. These are equipped with new options like roof extension, side step, body garnishes and more.

