MG Gloster launched: All you need to know

MG Motor has further expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of a new full-sized SUV, the Gloster. The SUV has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 28.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers can choose from four trims, which include – Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. To learn more about the variants, click here. The Gloster SUV can be had in either of the four colour options – agate red, metal black, metal ash, and warm white.

Engine

MG Gloster is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which can be had in two states of tune – 2WD Turbo and 4WD Twin Turbo. The 2WD trim produces 159bhp at 4,000rpm and 375Nm of torque between 1,500 - 2,400rpm. The 4DW with Terrain Selection produces 212bhp at 4,000rpm and 480Nm between 1,500 – 2,400rpm. The Terrain Selection offers seven drive modes – Auto, Eco, Sport, Mud, Sand, Rock and Snow. Both the drivetrains come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Exterior

The MG Gloster features a large hexagonal grille with a three slat horizontal chrome slat layout. The fascia is adorned by elongated LED headlamps and a large hood. The rear section features large LED taillights that are connected with a chrome strip and it also features a prominent ‘Gloster’ lettering on the lower section of the boot lid. In terms of dimensions, the newly launched MG Gloster measures 4,985mm in length, 1,926mm in width, and 1,867mm in height. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,950mm. The vehicle offers 75-litres fuel tank capacity and it rides on 255/55 section tyres wrapped around the 19-inch alloy wheels.

Interior

MG Gloster is available in six-seat and seven-seat layout options. The six-seat version offers captain seats in the middle row. The ‘Super’ variant features a black interior theme while the other three variants get a luxury brown theme with a diamond stitch pattern. Moreover, the base ‘Super’ variant features leatherette upholstery with a fabric insert, while the other variants get leather upholstery. The feature list includes a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, cooled/heated seats, and much more.

First-in-segment features

Depending on the variant, the MG Gloster offers several first-in-segment features like – forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, driver fatigue reminder system, electronic gear shift with auto park, 12-way power seat adjustment, seat massage, heating (driver and co-driver), PM 2.5 filter, wireless charging, and adaptive cruise control. The i-Smart 2.0 feature additionally includes - Shortpedia news app, anti-theft immobilisation, song search in Gaana using voice, remote seat heating control.

We have driven the newly launched MG Gloster SUV, to learn more it, click here.