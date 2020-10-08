Mahindra opens its digital showroom in Bangalore

- Aimed to offer a differentiated customer experience

- PPS showroom's speciality will be virtual reality

- Off-roading track to test the new Thar

Mahindra and Mahindra has inaugurated a new dealership in Bangalore with a high-end display area showcasing new vehicles. This facility will offer an immersive virtual reality experience for customers along with the other usual sales operations.

PPS Mahindra is situated at Central Business District at 1 Sobha Mall in Church Street. Its display zone exhibits all new SUVs while offering a virtual reality experience for customers with the help of TV screens for mirroring. It's a new concept of Showroom In Showroom (SIS), which is a compact area that integrates the virtual world with the real on a phygital (physical+digital) platform.

Additionally, customers will also get to test drive the Mahindra Thar in an Off-Roading Track at Giddenahalli, Magadi Road. This will allow them to experience the capabilities of the new SUV in real challenging terrains. It's indeed a great initiative from the carmaker that will continue offer all other services with relationship managers while providing an innovative customer experience.