CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra opens its digital showroom in Bangalore

    Mahindra opens its digital showroom in Bangalore

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    167 Views
    Mahindra opens its digital showroom in Bangalore

    - Aimed to offer a differentiated customer experience

    - PPS showroom's speciality will be virtual reality

    - Off-roading track to test the new Thar

    Mahindra and Mahindra has inaugurated a new dealership in Bangalore with a high-end display area showcasing new vehicles. This facility will offer an immersive virtual reality experience for customers along with the other usual sales operations.

    PPS Mahindra is situated at Central Business District at 1 Sobha Mall in Church Street. Its display zone exhibits all new SUVs while offering a virtual reality experience for customers with the help of TV screens for mirroring. It's a new concept of Showroom In Showroom (SIS), which is a compact area that integrates the virtual world with the real on a phygital (physical+digital) platform.

    Additionally, customers will also get to test drive the Mahindra Thar in an Off-Roading Track at Giddenahalli, Magadi Road. This will allow them to experience the capabilities of the new SUV in real challenging terrains. It's indeed a great initiative from the carmaker that will continue offer all other services with relationship managers while providing an innovative customer experience.

    Mahindra Thar Front View
    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 9.80 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mahindra
    • Mahindra Thar
    • thar
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.72 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.12 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.21 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.66 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.85 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.09 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.56 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.98 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.09 Lakh
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndOCT
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    ₹ 35.00 - 38.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 15th October 2020
    All Upcoming Cars