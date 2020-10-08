Discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Renault Duster, Kwid, and Triber in October

A few Renault dealerships located across the country are selling their range of models with heavy discounts this month. Customers can avail cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The RXE variant of the Renault Duster is available with a cash discount of Rs 50,000. The RXE and RXZ variants of the model are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 30,000 while the former can also be availed with a cash discount of Rs 25,000.

Discounts on the Renault Duster turbo-petrol variant include a corporate discount of Rs 30,000 and a loyalty benefit of a three-year/50,000 kilometres easy-care maintenance package. The Triber is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 9,000. The 1.0-litre variants of the Kwid are available with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each, as well as a corporate discount of up to Rs 9,000.