Audi Q2 to be launched in India on 16 October

- Audi Q2 bookings open against a token amount of Rs 2.0 lakh

- To be powered by a 2.0–litre TFSI Quattro engine that generates 188bhp/320Nm

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi recently started accepting bookings for the Q2 SUV against a token amount of Rs 2.0 lakh. This time around, Audi has announced its plans to launch the Q2 SUV in India on 16 October, 2020 as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The new Audi Q2 is based on the MQB platform that also underpins the Volkswagen T-Roc. To enhance the ownership experience, Audi India will offer a complimentary ‘Peace of Mind’ benefit that comes bundled with a five-year service package with 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance (RSA).

In terms of dimensions, the Audi Q2 will measure 4,191mm in length, 1,794mm in width, and 1,508mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,601mm. Visually, the Audi Q2 features a large single-frame grille, LED headlamps, silver skid plates, black body cladding on either side, blacked-out B-Pillar, contrast coloured C-Pillar, door-mounted ORVMs, LED taillights, and dual-tip exhausts. As for the interior, the upcoming SUV will get Audi’s signature MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system along with a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and wireless charging.

Mechanically, the Audi Q2 will be powered by a 2.0–litre TFSI Quattro engine which produces 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that powers all four wheels. The SUV is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 6.5-seconds.

The Q2 is Audi’s fifth product to be launched in 2020. Potential customers may reach out to their nearest Audi dealership or book the vehicle online on the company’s website.