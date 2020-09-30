MG Gloster variant wise features leaked; India launch next month

- MG Gloster to be offered in four trims

- The 2.0-litre diesel engine will be available in two states of tune

MG Motor India will launch the Gloster full-size SUV in India next month. The company began accepting bookings for the model last week, details of which are available here. Now, new images shared on the web have leaked the variant-wise features of the rival to the Fortuner, Alturas G4, and the Endeavour.

Under the hood, the new MG Gloster will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine available in two states of tune. The single-turbo unit will produce 160bhp and 375Nm of torque while the twin-turbo unit will produce 215bhp and 480Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission will be standard. The model will be offered in four trims that include Smart, Sharp, Savvy, and Super, as well as four colour options including Metal Black, Agate Red, Warm White, and Metal Ash.

The MG Gloster Super trim will receive dual front, side, and curtain airbags, ESP, TCS, RMI, HHC, ABS with EBD and BA, HDC, rear disc brakes, reverse parking camera, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, front and rear parking sensors, speed sensing auto door lock, speed warning alert, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, three-point seat-belts for all passengers, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, front and rear fog lights, diamond-cut multi-spoke alloy wheels, chrome front grille, roof rails, dual barrel twin exhaust tips, side steps, chrome door handles, cruise control, electronic gear-shift with auto park, drive modes, six-way manually adjustable driver seat, second and third row AC vents, engine start/stop button, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, second row centre arm-rest, front arm-rest with storage, rear wiper and washer, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a six speaker audio system.

The Smart trim of the MG Gloster will come equipped with steering assist, cornering lamps, chrome roof rails, chrome side steps, chrome-plated front guard, electric sunroof, paddle shifters, a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat, powered tail-gate with hands-free function, three-zone climate control, telescopic adjustable steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, i-Smart connectivity, and an eight-speaker audio system.

The new MG Gloster Sharp trim will feature an electro-mechanical differential lock, blind-spot detection, a 360-degree camera, ORVM with logo projection, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 4WD with all-terrain system, driver seat with massage, heating and ventilation functions, eight-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat, wireless charging, auto-dimming IRVM, and a 12 speaker audio system with a subwoofer and an amplifier.

The Savvy trim of the upcoming MG Gloster will get features in the form of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and 64-colour ambient lighting. We have driven the Gloster, and you can read our review here.

