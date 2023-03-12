MG Astor waiting period in India stretches to four weeks

- MG Astor prices in India range from Rs 10.52-18.43 lakh

- Rivals the Grand Vitara, Creta, Seltos, Hyryder, and more

MG Motor India is all set to launch its small electric vehicle, the Comet EV, in the country next month. At the same time, the carmaker's existing range model range commands a decent waiting period. In this article, we will talk about the waiting period for the Astormid-size SUV.

According to our sources, the Style variant of the MG Astor has the highest waiting period, standing at four weeks. All other variants of the mid-size SUV command a waiting time of up to two weeks. A few dealers have also stopped accepting bookings for the Style EX and Super EX variants due to overwhelming demand.

Last month, MG revealed that it would increase the prices across its model range from March 2023. We are yet to get our hands on the updated price list, although the brand has confirmed that the quantum of the hike will go up to Rs 60,000, based on the choice of model and variant.