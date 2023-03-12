CarWale
    MG Gloster commands waiting period of up to 2 months

    Haji Chakralwale

    MG Gloster commands waiting period of up to 2 months

    - Available in two variants: Sharp and Savvy

    - MG will launch the Comet EV in April 

    MG Gloster is the flagship product of the Chinese-owned British brand in India. The full-size SUV received a mid-life update in August 2022 and is currently available in two variants, Sharp and Savvy, with a single powertrain option. The ex-showroom price range of the Gloster in India is between Rs. 32.60 lakh and Rs. 41.78 lakh.

    The MG Gloster currently has a waiting period of up to two months or approximately nine weeks across the country for all variants. This means that interested customers may have to wait for several weeks before they can take delivery of their preferred variant. The waiting period may vary depending on the location of the dealership, the number of bookings received, and other factors. 

    Meanwhile, in recent news, MG has officially announced the launch of the Comet EV in India, which is set to take place in April of this year.

    MG Gloster
    MG Gloster
    ₹ 32.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
