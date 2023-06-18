MG Astor to get an updated features list?

- Astor recently received new exterior colour options

- The SUV gets BS6 2.0-updated powertrains

MG India, through its official social media handles, has teased a new update of the Astor SUV. By looking at the teasers, we speculate this new update is cosmetic and features upgrades over the current model. Recently, the carmaker also rejigged the colour options of the Astor.

Feature list of MG Astor

The MG Astor already comes loaded with features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch all-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, and a wireless charger. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, an Ai-powered assistant, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Expected features in the updated Astor SUV

Moreover, with the Hector facelift, the carmaker has updated the SUV with a new and larger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment unit running on an improved operating system which is now sleeker to use. So we expect the infotainment and the instrument cluster of the Astor to be updated with the new software and graphics.

What we also expect is the new segment-first features of Hector facelift to make it to the Astor SUV. These include intelligent turn indicators, auto car lock/unlock, powered tailgate, and eight-colour ambient lighting with voice commands.

MG Astor powertrain and specifications

Under the hood, the Astor SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.5-litre petrol engine churns out 108bhp and 144Nm of torque while being paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT unit. On the other hand, the more powerful turbo engine is mated to a six-speed torque converter unit. In this configuration, the motor is tuned to generate 138bhp and 220Nm of torque. Notably, the powertrains now comply with the latest BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

Rivals of the MG Astor

The mid-size SUV segment is expecting some new entries such as Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross. Then, the already established models like Kia Seltos will receive a facelift soon. This only means MG have to make the slow-selling Astor more desirable in the segment. It currently competes alongside the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.