CarWale
    AD

    MG Astor to get an updated features list?

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,054 Views
    MG Astor to get an updated features list?

    - Astor recently received new exterior colour options

    - The SUV gets  BS6 2.0-updated powertrains

    MG India, through its official social media handles, has teased a new update of the Astor SUV. By looking at the teasers, we speculate this new update is cosmetic and features upgrades over the current model. Recently, the carmaker also rejigged the colour options of the Astor.

    Feature list of MG Astor

    MG Astor Dashboard

    The MG Astor already comes loaded with features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch all-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, and a wireless charger. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, an Ai-powered assistant, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. 

    Expected features in the updated Astor SUV

    MG Astor Infotainment System

    Moreover, with the Hector facelift, the carmaker has updated the SUV with a new and larger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment unit running on an improved operating system which is now sleeker to use. So we expect the infotainment and the instrument cluster of the Astor to be updated with the new software and graphics.

    What we also expect is the new segment-first features of Hector facelift to make it to the Astor SUV. These include intelligent turn indicators, auto car lock/unlock, powered tailgate, and eight-colour ambient lighting with voice commands. 

    MG Astor powertrain and specifications

    MG Astor Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Astor SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.5-litre petrol engine churns out 108bhp and 144Nm of torque while being paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT unit. On the other hand, the more powerful turbo engine is mated to a six-speed torque converter unit. In this configuration, the motor is tuned to generate 138bhp and 220Nm of torque. Notably, the powertrains now comply with the latest BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

    Rivals of the MG Astor

    The mid-size SUV segment is expecting some new entries such as Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross. Then, the already established models like Kia Seltos will receive a facelift soon. This only means MG have to make the slow-selling Astor more desirable in the segment. It currently competes alongside the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

    MG Astor Image
    MG Astor
    Rs. 10.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Taigun GT matte and gloss: Top highlights in detail
     Next 
    Tata Harrier waiting period extends up to 4 weeks

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Astor Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Astor
    MG Astor
    Rs. 10.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Astor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.89 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.58 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.69 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.89 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.34 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.00 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.20 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.65 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.99 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Astor to get an updated features list?