Volkswagen Taigun GT matte and gloss: Top highlights in detail

- Taigun gets new variants

- Limited edition also available

Volkswagen India recently launched new entry-level 'GT' variants of the Taigun and Virtus. The powertrain options remain the same, but with this rejig in variants, the carmaker has widened the choice for prospective GT buyers at different price points. Let's look at the top highlights of the latest Taigun GT.

New colours for the Taigun GT and availability

This update brings in two new colours for the Taigun - Deep Black Pearl and a Carbon Steel Grey Matte shade. These will be made-to-order to maintain exclusivity and can be booked through the Volkswagen India website. Deliveries will begin next month onward.

Volkswagen Taigun GT’s new variants

The top-spec GT Plus Taigun is now available with a six-speed manual gearbox. This new GT Plus MT trim has been introduced at Rs. 17.79 lakh. On the other hand, the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission can be had with a lower-spec GT version. This GT DSG starts at Rs. 16.79 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Limited edition available with the Volkswagen Taigun GT?

Like the Virtus sedan, the Taigun SUV too is available in the 'GT Edge Limited Collection' now. Customers can opt for the six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG. Prices for this special edition of the Taigun start at Rs. 17.99 lakh. Whether one goes for the standard GT trim or the GT Edge version, there are a total of nine variant offerings across two trim lines. The Dynamic includes the 1.0-litre TSI engine and the other is the Performance Line which includes the 1.5-litre TSI EVO mill.