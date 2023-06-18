Tata Harrier waiting period extends up to 4 weeks

- Available in a single powertrain

- Now gets an ADAS suite with 10 safety features

A few months ago, Tata Motors launched 2023 updated Tata Harrier in India with prices starting from Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in seven variants along with Dark and Red Dark Editions. With the update, it now features a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, illuminated sunroof, power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, and an ADAS suite with 10 safety features.

Tata Harrier waiting period in Mumbai:

The Tata Harrier now attracts a waiting period of up to two to four weeks. This applies to the bookings in Mumbai and may vary depending on the dealer, variant, colour, edition, and other factors. We suggest you contact your nearest authorised dealer to know about this.

Tata Harrier engine and specifications:

Powering the Tata Harrier is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. These engines are now updated to meet the new RDE and BS6 Phase-2 emission norms.