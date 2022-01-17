Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Vitara Brezza, S-Presso and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 30,000

- Maruti Suzuki announced a price increase of 1.7 per cent earlier this month

- The company will be launching the Celerio CNG and Baleno facelift soon

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it would hike prices across its model range by 1.7 per cent with immediate effect. The carmaker has now revealed the updated prices, which have increased by up to Rs 30,000, depending on the model.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R receives the most significant prices hike of up to Rs 30,000, based on the choice of variant. The Ertiga and Eeco have now become dearer by up to Rs 21,000 and Rs 20,170, respectively. Customers of the Celerio will have to pay Rs 16,000 more than the previous year, although this is applicable only for the base variant.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift will now retail for up to Rs 15,000 more compared to the prices last year. The Vitara Brezza has witnessed a hike of up to Rs 14,500, depending on the choice of variant. Similarly, the Alto and the S-Presso now command a premium of up to Rs 12,500. The cost of the Dzire has risen up to Rs 10,000. The company will launch the Celerio CNG soon, followed by the Baleno facelift, details of which are available here.

In the Nexa range, the prices of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross have risen by up to Rs 41,000. The Baleno has now become dearer by up to Rs 21,000, based on the choice of variant. All variants of the XL6 and Ignis now command a premium of Rs 16,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively compared to the prices last year. Customers buying the Ciaz will have to pay a price hike of up to Rs 15,000.