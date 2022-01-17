CarWale
    Tata Safari Dark edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 19.06 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    10,404 Views
    Tata Safari Dark edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 19.06 lakh

    - 2022 Tata Safari Dark edition is offered in three variants

    - The new version is powered by the same 170bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine

    The new Tata Safari Dark edition has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 19.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in three variants with a single engine and two transmission options.

    In terms of exterior design, the Tata Safari Dark edition, as the name suggests, gets an Oberon Black paintjob. Also on offer is a set of 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, Piano Black finish on various elements, and the Dark badging on the front fenders.

    Tata Safari Dashboard

    Inside, the 2022 Tata Safari Dark edition comes equipped with a dark chrome interior package, Blackstone matrix dashboard, Dark-specific upholstery (Nappa granite Black colour scheme with Blue tri-arrow perforations and Blue stitching), ventilated seats for the first row and second row (latter only for six-seat variants), air purifier, and wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

    Under the hood, the Tata Safari Dark edition is powered by the same 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Tata Safari Dark edition (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi):

    Safari Dark XT+: Rs 19.06 lakh

    Safari Dark XTA+: 20.36 lakh

    Safari Dark XZ+: Rs 21.11 lakh

    Safari Dark XZA+: Rs 22.41 lakh

    Safari Dark XZ+ 6S: Rs 21.21 lakh

    Safari Dark XZA+ 6S: Rs 22.51 lakh 

    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    ₹ 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
